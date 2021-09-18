Igbos Are My People And Wherever They Are, I Stand – Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has called for a more united and peaceful Nigeria to ensure a prosperous nation.

Kalu made the call when Chief Frank Umeh, a business mogul hosted him to a dinner on Thursday in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to always be patriotic, imbibe forgiveness, sacrifice, piety and brotherhood in their daily endeavours.

“I have known Frank Umeh for 40 years and today he has called us to give to us.

“This is wonderful because in giving, we receive and the hand that gives is always on top.

“It is not only when we make money that we thank God.

“We must always thank God and give Him the glory,’’ he said.

The former Abia governor tasked Nigerians of southeast extraction to remain united wherever they resided in the country.

While appreciating their ingenuity, Kalu pledged to continue to advance the cause of Nigerians of southeast extraction and of Nigerians in general.

“Igbos are my people and wherever they are I stand; I have never left my people.

“We are specially created by God to be strong.



