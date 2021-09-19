Igbos Share Ancestry With Jews – New Report Says

From Fred Itua, Abuja

A new report has claimed that Igbo people in South East and some Nigerian tribes, share a common ancestry that is traceable to the lost tribes of Israel.

These discoveries are contained in a 738-page book titled “The Hebrew Evidence of Nigerian Jews: A Scriptural Insight” which is set for a public presentation.

The book is authored by a televangelist, Innocent Agu. The book describes Igbo language as one of the prehistoric languages, as it is the same as the Paleo-Hebrew, the original Hebrew language of the Bible.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, ahead of the launch of the book, Agu said it unravels the age-long mystery surrounding Igbo people and some other Nigerian tribes.

He said the research findings point to the fact that several indigenous Nigerian ethnic groups share a common ancestry that is traceable to the lost tribes of Israel and Edom/Iduma – the country of Esau called Edo and Idoma in Nigeria.

According to him, “The twelve lost tribes of Israel have been discovered in Nigeria. The tribes include those from Northern Israel that were captured by the King of Assyria in 722 BC and the dispersal tribes of Southern Kingdom after the invasion and conquest by the Roman soldiers in 70 AD led by Vaspasian in the Jewish-Roman war.

“The book unravels the age-long mystery surrounding Igbo people and some other Nigerian tribes.

“The research also revealed that the Paleo-Hebrew in which the Old Testament Bible was originally written is the same as Igbo language, both in words and dictionary meanings.”

Speaking further, he said over one thousand different Hebrew words, phrases, and sentences are recorded in the book to attest to this fact.

“The work recorded about a thousand ancient Nigerian towns from across Nigeria that corresponds to the same ancient Israeli/Idumean towns recorded in the Bible. Interestingly, while most of the listed towns are located in the Southern and Middle Belt of Nigeria, a considerable number is also found in northern Nigeria,” he added.

The author further identified many ethnic groups in Africa that are connected to the nation of Israel. He posited that the original people of the nation of Israel were black.

While tracing the origin of Igbo people of South East Nigeria, the author used linguistic and anthropological evidence.

He asserted that the name Igbo is derived from Eber the great-grandson of Shem and whose entire race is called Ebeo, Ebo, Ibo, or Igbo.

According to the chairman of the book launch committee, Dr. Sam Agbogun, the book is endorsed by several scholars and traditional rulers.

He said the findings in the book will surely open a new vista in the historical traditions of most Nigerian ethnic groups.

He said the book specifically solves the puzzle that has heralded the Igbo’s origin, tradition, and cultural practices.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/new-report-says-igbo-ethnic-group-shares-ancestry-with-jews/

