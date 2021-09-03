I’ll Feel Bad If APC Denies Igbos Chance Of Producing President In 2023 – Umahi

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos
 
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state on Friday said that he will feel very bad if his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) denies the South-East the opportunity of producing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.
Umahi who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC in November 2020 stated this while featuring as a guest on ‘Politics Today’ a programme on Channels Television, monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT.

According to him, it is the desire of all Igbo people that both the APC and PDP should give the South-East a chance of producing the president in 2023 in order to ensure justice, equity and fairness,

His words “ The heartbeat of the people of the SouthEast is that they should be given a chance whether in PDP or APC for the presidency of this country for reason of equity, fairness and justice”.

“I took that position in PDP and one of the reasons I took that position was because the South-East people have supported PDP all the way and they have never been given any opportunity to do that”.

“ If I follow APC for this length of time and they don’t give South-East an opportunity, I will feel bad. I will feel bad but what I will do if I stayed this length of time like I stayed in PDP and that happened, I wouldn’t be able to change. It depends on what God places in my mind. But I feel strongly that the future of this country is in the hand of God and what pleases God He will do”.
 
“Remember, when I joined APC, I did not join APC because I needed to insist that South-East must be the next president. I never did”.

“ I joined APC with all my heart and the support of Mr. President and in appreciation of all his support even when I was in the other party and also to prove that Igbo man believe so much in one Nigeria. That is the reason why I joined APC, apart from my protest of injustice meted to South East in PDP”.

https://independent.ng/i-will-feel-bad-if-apc-denies-igbos-opportunity-of-producing-president-in-2023-umahi/

