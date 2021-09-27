‘I’m About To End My 15yrs Marriage’

Am not good writer please trying to make it short

Everything just falling apart in my house

Sometimes I hear some folks saying I will tolerate rubbish in marriage but honestly it easier say than done if it actually happen to you

Where did I get it wrong sef

We use to be good friends before church matter enter

Now she does nothing in the house

I go to work come back to go to market and cook clean the house wash the children uniforms for the younger ones

All she is interested now is her own career

What my fate when I grow old

Is this not a red flag for me

What will be the fate of my wonderful innocent children how will they feel not growing up with their mother and father together all these are pounding in my head

the issues are too much I can’t type it all am really depressed but sha life goes on

But my children what will be their fate

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...