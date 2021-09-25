I’m Fed Up With My Childless Marriage – Wife Tells Court

A civil servant, Mrs. Gloria Jonathan, has asked the Customary Court, Abuja Division, to dissolve her childless marriage to her to estranged husband, Onyeka Jonathan, because she was fed up with it.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the embattled Gloria informed the Court that the marriage was fruitless because it did not produce any child stating it was better for them to go their separate ways.

Her husband, Mr. Jonathan, on Thursday dragged Gloria before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, to seek divorce over alleged attempt to kill him.

The petitioner, who resides in Jikwoyi, on the outskirts of the FCT, stated this in the divorce suit he filed against his wife before the Court.

“I can’t continue to live under the same roof with this woman, she wants to kill me. There was a little misunderstanding between us, she ran to the kitchen and picked up a knife to stab me but luckily I escaped.”

“I had to scale the fence in order to escape from her. I beg this honourable Court to put an end to the marriage between me and my wife, before she kills me,” he said.

The petitioner also narrated to the Court how his wife had told him that she belonged to an evil spirit and that the spirit often controlled her.

The respondent, Mrs. Gloria, in her defence, denied all the allegations, but prayed the Court to dissolve the marriage.

She said, “I am fed up with this fruitless marriage, I am treated with disdain because I am barren”.

The Presiding Judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until 29th September 2021, for judgment.

https://pmexpressng.com/im-fed-up-with-my-childless-marriage-wife-tells-court/

