Her husband has been away for almost a month, I feel pity though have been having a crush on her right from before she got married, now she has a shop beside our office and I can’t get my heart off her each day I see her….

Am a married man too but my wife gives me hell, with her anger, bad mouth and ojukokoro

Am not happy as a married man and I really need someone I can talk to, open up to and someone that can relieve the pain in my heart..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...