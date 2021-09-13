I)’m Loyal To Obaseki But There Are Unresolved Issues In Edo PDP – Shaibu

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Deputy Governor of Edo state, Phillip Shaibu on Monday debunked reports that he is unhappy with Governor Governor Obaseki.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television programme monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT, Shaibu however said there are issues in PDP that needs to be resolved.

He said “I am happy with my governor and I have no problem with my governor. So, the issue of not being happy with my governor is not there. I remain absolutely loyal to my governor but there are issues that we need to resolve over PDP”.

There are reports that Shaibu has concluded plans to dump the PDP over the failure of Governor Godwin Obaseki to appoint a cabinet a year after he won reelection as the Governor of the state.

