I’m Not In Love With My Husband

Women what do you do when you feel like you’ve fallen out love with your husbands?

I don’t know where to start but my level of frustration is high. I try to take emotions out of it and logically the right thing to do, would be to stay as we have a child . But everyday my level of annoyance, sadness, resentment and regret keeps pulling through.

I’m not even asking for much, a hygienic man who can do the basics of being a head. Sex life is horrible after only 2 years even after communicating about it severally.

Lack of financial responsibility/inability to take care of basic things whilst I support him. Inability to agree on anything. Smoking habits. Always dreaming about different business proposals but too lazy to do something about it even after so much encouragement.

I can’t pour out my frustration on my husband as that will not be fair, so hear I am. I don’t know what to do man. My husband is not stressed under any circumstances as he doesn’t have to pay rent, this has been sorted out and paid for.. at least for the next two years.

I don’t know where my head is at at the moment but my heart is not in it. I just want a level headed average man who I can be contented with? Is this too much to ask for?

