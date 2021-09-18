‘I’m Not Perfect’: 2face Shares Romantic Photo With Annie On His 46th Birthday

‘I’m Not Perfect’ – Tuface Shares Loved-Up Photo With His Wife, Annie On His 46th Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia and his wife Annie were pictured together in a loved-up photo he shared on his Instagram handle as he celebrates his 46th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

This is coming amidst marital crisis, weeks after his wife, Annie called him out on social media.

He captioned the photo;

” I know I’m not without mistakes neither I’m I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ME.

MAY THE ALMIGHTY GUIDE ALL OF US AND PROTECT OUR HOMES .

#ONELOVERELIGION

#GRATEFUL

#WARRIORS

#UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT9hvJYLN_U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

