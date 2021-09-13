I’m Not Perfect, It’s All Angles And Edits – Damilola Adegbite

This picture was taken a few years ago. It didn’t make it to the gram because at the time, I had been eating like a pregnant goat and was slowly trying to exercise again. So when I saw this picture and my stomach, I was like “”Nah, this one isn’t going up”. (We all have those pictures don’t make it �)

Yesterday, someone said to me that I look so perfect. I took a minute to reflect on that.

NO human being is perfect. Even our favorite Hollywood celebrities. It’s all angles and edits. It’s the people closest to them who know the truth.I have heard some women whose mid sections have been stretched by the amazing process of motherhood, comparing their bodies to 19 year olds. How?!

Be happy and healthy. Let go of the unrealistic expectations. Focus on being a better person every day and be your own kind of beautiful� ❤️

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTr318jIkVU/?utm_medium=copy_link

