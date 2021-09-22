I’m Used To Female Attraction – Mr Ideal Nigeria 2020 Winner (Photos)

Jodrey Banks is an international model, CEO and a business development manager who emerged the winner of Mr Ideal Nigeria contest in 2020.

Thefamousnaija had a chat with the handsome young man where he talked about his life as a pageant king, career, among other issues.

Hi, Jodrey, can we meet you?

Helo, good day..

What was it like beating many other contestants to win Mr Ideal Nigeria in 2020?

It was a mind blowing experience because that was my first attempt and I emerged as the winner amidst over 100 contestants.

Share your experiences after becoming Mr Ideal Nigeria 2020.

I enjoyed the media tour to TV/radio interviews, mostly online tho due to Covid-19. There were very few events due to the lockdown and endsars protest. I was able to feature in couple of TV ads, reality TV shows, walked at Mercedes Benz Global Fashion Week in Accra Ghana amidst other things.

Your immediate predecessor, Mr Ideal Nigeria 2019 winner, Emmanuel Umoh is currently in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 house. What’s your reaction?

I’m happy for him, it’s a platform that projects him to the world and I wish him all the best.

What are you currently into now?

I’m currently into modeling, influencing, sales of fitness/sports equipments. I trade cryptocurrency as well

How Do you keep your body hot and in shape?

I love to look good, so I work out regularly from home and eat right

How do you handle ladies that are attracted to you as a good-looking young man and Mr Ideal Nigeria?

I’m used to female attraction, I know how to handle them quite well.

Any advice to some that look up to you in terms of male pageants in Nigeria?

If you want anything go for it, avoid distractions and be focused. Don’t worry about what people say, prepare like a winner and you will emerge as a winner. Good luck!

Final words to your fans…

I thank you all for supporting me this far, I won’t have emerged without your support and I’m grateful to you all. You can always reach me on Instagram @Jodreybanks love you all



