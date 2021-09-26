Idris Jere, acting comptroller-general of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), has ordered the service’s special taskforce to clear the backlogs of passport applications at Ikoyi passport office in Lagos.

Jere directed the taskforce to proceed to Ikoyi to ensure all existing backlogs of passport applications were cleared within one week.

NAN reports that Amos Okpu, NIS spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

He said the taskforce had arrived in Ikoyi and had already commenced the clearance exercise.

Okpu said upon assumption of office, the acting CG promised to deepen the passport issuance reform efforts to ensure seamless passport issuance processes across issuing centres.

According to Okpu, Jere assured applicants who had been enrolled into the passport system in Ikoyi that the team had commenced issuance of notifications for collection to applicants whose passports were ready.

He further assured applicants that some drastic changes would be made in the station to improve the quality of service delivery.

The NIS boss appealed to prospective passport applicants to endeavour to visit the service’s website to apply and make payments for the passport categories of their choice.

“This is to avoid patronising anybody who will request applicants to make any cash payments for passports,” he added.

https://www.thecable.ng/immigration-cg-orders-clearance-of-passport-backlogs-at-ikoyi-office-within-one-week

