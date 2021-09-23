Imole Osun Day In Pictures

IMOLE OSUN DAY PREVIEW PICTURES

The Pathfinder Team is a Movement within Osun State PDP. The Team is just like a NETWORK, the Members (Majorly Youths) therein cut across all Electoral Structures (Units, Wards and Local Governments) of Osun State.

Pathfinder Team believes that Senator Ademola Adeleke is the only Gubernatorial Aspirant in Osun PDP of today whose his popularity or acceptability permeates every nook and cranny of Osun State, hence, the Team has been consolidating and mobilizing for Senator Ademola Adeleke more particularly that 2022 Gubernatorial Election in Osun draws nearer.

As the Team is holding IMOLE DAY today being 22/09/2022 in remembrance of Gubernatorial Election that took place in Osun on 22/09/2018, where the mandate that was FREELY given to Senator Ademola Adeleke by good people of Osun was STOLEN, I wish all Members of the Team success in their today’s programme.

check the pictures below

