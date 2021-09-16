INEC Reports On The Performance Of The New IVED/BVAS Accreditation Technology.

“…. Only last weekend, we piloted yet another innovation in the Isoko-South-1 State Constituency bye-election in Delta State.

We introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for efficient human recognition through a biometric verification mechanism using both fingerprint and facial recognition of voters.

The result of the pilot in the 84 polling units was very encouraging indeed.

It took an average of just one minute for the device to correctly locate the voter in the system and another two minutes to authenticate a voter….”

– INEC Chairman..

…

“… In terms of the ruggedness of the device and its battery life, no single BVAS was replaced due to discharge of battery throughout the voting period.

Most importantly, the device was able to guarantee the credibility of voter accreditation by preventing the incidents of multiple voting or the use of stolen PVCs to vote.

All voters were accredited electronically using the BVAS.

The use of the incident form was eliminated.

The Isoko-South-1 State Constituency bye-election was historic in this respect….”

– INEC Chairman



..

Source:

INEC Facebook Official Page…

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=226087072877693&id=100064292065433

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=226095142876886&id=100064292065433

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...