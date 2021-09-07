Infinix Zero X Pro To Feature 108MP Triple Camera With OIS, Periscope Zoom Lens

Last week, YouTuber Tech Arena24 revealed the display, RAM, and storage details of the upcoming Infinix Zero X Pro smartphone. Now, the YouTuber is back with a first look of the actual Zero X Pro handset. In addition, he also shared a few more information on its specifications.

Infinix Zero X Pro design

An image of Zero X Pro that was shared by Tech Arena24 last week revealed that its display will feature a tiny punch-hole at the top-center position. Shown below is a fresh image, which gives a good look at its rear design. It is mentioned in the image that it features Gorilla Glass protection for the back panel.

A protruding triple-camera unit with a quad-LED flash can be seen at the top-left corner. The topmost camera which protrudes further is an OIS-assisted 108-megapixel camera. The triple-camera system also includes a square-shaped periscope zoom lensThe right edge of the device has a volume rocker and a power key.

Infinix Zero X specifications (Rumored)

It was revealed last week that the Infinix Zero X Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The Helio G96 chip, which was announced last month will be powering the Zero X. It offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The rear camera setup has a 108-megapixel main camera with OIS, an ultrawide snapper, and a periscope telephoto lens that offers up to 60x digital zoom. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The device will come preinstalled with Android 11 OS, which will tag along with Infinix voice assistant.

A 5,000mAh battery is present under the hood of the Zero X Pro. It can be powered up using a 40W fast charger in less than 50 minutes. The handset is expected to release in Asian and African markets in the next few weeks.



