Insecurity: Defence Minister, General Magashi Seen With Gun As He Leaves Home (Video)

Nigeria’s Security Challenge is no doubt a serious concern everywhere now with Banditry, Kidnapping, Assassination and Crisis across the nation. And this blowing scourge has shown that no one is safe anymore including our leaders.

This video of the country’s Defence of Minister, Gen. Bashir Magashi carrying a gun himself, when he has tons of Army Officers around him shows that self defence may be the in thing in no distance future.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjFCJC20S9Y

The Big Question now, is that if the Minister could carry Gun, what becomes the lot of many helpless and Defendless General public? Will they allow us to be securing ourselves too?

Well, Only time will tell.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUc6DYcAS2X/?utm_medium=copy_link

