Insecurity: Kaduna Government Suspends Weekly Market, Bans Livestock Transportation

KDSG Security Update: Thursday 2nd September 2021

KDSG bans transportation of livestock from Kaduna State.

-Ban on felling/transporting of trees, selling of petrol in jerrycans in select LGAs still in force

After wide consultations and series of thorough security reviews, the Kaduna State Government has banned the transportation of livestock from the State to other States in the country.

This ban also prohibits the transportation of livestock into Kaduna state from other states. Both bans take effect immediately, from today 2nd September 2021.

The government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly.

Furthermore, the Kawo weekly market which usually holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North LGA has been suspended with immediate effect.

The Government of Kaduna State wishes to highlight that the previous directives suspending weekly markets, and selling of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs, as well as banning the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are still in force.

Citizens are hereby informed that all these directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies.



Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

