Insecurity: NCC Orders Shutdown Of Telecom Sites In Zamfara State For 2 Weeks

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has ordered all telecom operators to shut down their networks in Zamfara State for two weeks.

A copy of the letter sent to Globacom below:-

September 3, 2021

The Managing Director/CEO

Globacom Nigeria Limited

Mike Adenuga Towers

1, Mike Adenuga Close

Victoria Island

Lagos

Dear Sir,

RE: SHUTDOWN OF ALL TELECOM SITES IN ZAMFARA STATE

Reference is made to the above subject.

The pervading security situation in Zarmfara state, has necessitated an Immediate shut down of ail telecommunications services in the State from today September 03, 2021.

This is to enable relevant security agencies carry out required activities towards addressing the security challenge in the State.

In line with this requirement, Globacom is hereby directed to shut down all sites in Zamfara State and any site(s) in neighbouring states that could provide telecommunications service in Zamfara State.

The site shutdown is for two (2) weeks (September 03-17, 2021) in the first instance. Your urgent action in this regard is required.

Please accept the assurances of my regards.



Signed

Prof. Umar G. Danbatta (FNSE, FRAES, FA Eng, FNIEEE)

Executive Vice Chalirman/CEO, NCC

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...