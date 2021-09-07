Insecurity: Only Security Agencies Allowed) To Access Public Data – Pantami

…Says many successes achieved

￼The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami says President Mohammadu Buhari has empowered only security institutions in the country to gain access to people information without confronting the ministry, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC or the service providers to make their work much easier.

This he said has led to the achievement of many successes in the sector, but added that such measures were kept secret because they were not meant for public consumption.

The minister disclosed this on Tuesday while unveiling the NCC Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (2021-2025), NCC Global Connect Podcast and a Compendium of speeches by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta at NCC Annex office, Mbora, Airport Road, in Abuja.

He said the move by the President became necessary since the Cybercrime Act 2015 and the subsidiary legislation of the Commission allow government to give such approval, when a crime is committed that this will be done after the security agencies established a prima-fasi case, then it can be conveyed to the relevant institution.

He noted that ‘‘it will be wrong for anybody to contact ministry, the NCC or the telecom operators to provide data of any subscriber or whatever reason.

‘‘It is only the security institutions that have power and access to peoples’ lines, we do not have such power, if not it will be abused. It will be wrong for anybody to contact NCC or ministry to provide data of any subscriber.

‘‘Ours is when we are contacted that we will provide to the security agencies the data they need and even when we are contacted there are requirements constitutionally to do that because telephone conversation are meant to be confidential as stipulated by section 37 sub section 39 of the constitution.

‘‘The Cybercrime Act 2015 and the subsidiary legislations of the Commission allow government to give such approval when a crime is committed after the security agencies established a prima-fasi case, then it can be conveyed to the relevant institution.

‘‘I can tell you that many successes have been recorded but not meant for public consumption. Today criminals usually block highways and used phone of victims to contact their families. There are a lot of things the sector has been doing to support the stability and security of the nation. I am clarifying this because I am being confronted with so many questions and citizens need to understand that we have procedures and it is only when the procedures are respected that we are mandated to provide data.

‘‘Sometimes, security institutions can gain access without confronting us because Mr. President has approved that for security institutions to gain access to people information without confronting us make their work much more easier that they would have access to many things than when they contact NCC or operators.’’

''At any point in time, in telecom sector, our position is security takes precedence over economic gains, but if two things must be pursued, this is our priority. But when it is only one, no way can two things can be supported, security is priority followed by economic benefits and this is our position. And so far, so good,'' he added.

