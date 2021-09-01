Insecurity: Tambuwal Signs Executive Orders, Issues New Security Directives

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR has issued a set of security guidelines, to forestall the menace of insecurity bedevilling the State.

SECURITY CHALLENGES (CONTAINMENT) ORDER, No. 3 2021

WHEREAS, some parts of Sokoto State has been bedeviled by insecurity as a result of armed banditry which has led to huge loss of lives and properties and has also undermined free movement of people, goods and services in the affected areas;

WHEREAS, Sokoto State Government has been taking measures to combat insecurity both kinetic and non-kinetic as well as provision of care and relief to victims of banditry attacks daily:

WHEREAS, Sokoto State has made wide consultation with all Stakeholders and constituted authorities as well security and law enforcement agencies on the need to introduce additional countervailing measures in the affected areas in order to contain the banditry and mitigate the damages it is causing to social and economic activities and preserve peace;

WHEREAS it is necessary and expedient to make an order forthwith to deal with the current security challenges without prejudice to any detailed order which may be effected in respect of any such challenges or other related challenge that will arise anytime hereafter;

AND WHEREAS it is necessary and expedient to make an Order to deal with such challenges;

NOW THEREFORE, I, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR, (Mutawallen Sokoto), Governor of Sokoto State in the exercise of powers conferred upon me by the Subsection (2) of Section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, Section 15 of Peace Preservation Law Cap. 104, Laws of Sokoto State 1996 as amended and all other powers enabling me on that behalf, do hereby make the following Order:

1. This Order may be cited as the Security Challenges (Containment) Order and shall come into force with immediate effeet.

2. Immediate total closure of Isa Marnona Road to all motorists until further notice. Travellers plying that road are advised to go through Goronyo-Sabon Bimi axis.

3. Lorries/Trucks or other vehicles carrying firewood from the forests is hereby prohibited;

4. Suspension of the sale of all animals at the markets of Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno Local Governments Areas;

5. Prohibition of transportation of cattle using trucks, lorries in Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, lela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno Local Governments Areas;

6. Prohibition of carrying 3 persons on motorcycles and more than 3 passengers on a tricycle throughout the State;

7. Prohibition of the sale of second-hand motorcycles at Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, lela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta, Achida, Gande, Gwadabawa and Wurno Markets;

8. Prohibition of operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10:00 pm to 6:00 a.m in the State capital, and 6:00 p.m 6:00 a.m in Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Gwadabawa, Illela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno Local Governments Areas;

9. Prohibition of the sale of petrol in jerrycans at filling stations;

10. Only designated Filling stations are allowed to sell petrol and diesel of not more than N5,000.00 to motorists in Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Illela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah, Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno Local Governments Areas.

11. Only authorized essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and Journalists) could use tricycles and motoreycles beyond the banned periods.



Sokoto State Governor’s Office

