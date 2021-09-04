Insecurity:Sowore’s brother killed by kidnappers

Suspected Kidnappers operating in Edo state has killed Felix Olajide Swore, the younger brother of Saharareporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

According to Sowore, the deceased was a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University before the unfortunate incident.

He stated that the Divisional Police Officer of the Okada Police Station confirmed that Felix was murdered in cold blood by bloodthirsty herdsmen.

He said, “Felix Olajide Sowore, my immediate younger brother who is a student of Pharmacy at Igbinedion University in Edo killed today by persons suspected to be herdsmen near Okada. Saddest day yet!

“I just heard the sad news. The DPO of Okada Police station just confirmed to our family that he was shot by herdsmen operating as kidnappers.”

To those that has been asking questions or searching, Omoyele Sowore was not killed. It was the younger brother. The Saharareporters Publisher is still very much alive.-GISTMASTER

