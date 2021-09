Please guys I need your advice…

I’ve been working in a bank for 6 months+ as a Marketer, but just last week I was called from KPMG to know if I’m interested in an intern role for 1 year…

What’s your advice for me??

Do you know anyone with Intern experience with KPMG

