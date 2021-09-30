IPOB & Dr Chike’s Death: Cyril Akunyili Makes New Statement On Death Of His Brother

Cyril Akunyili Releases New Statement On The Death Of His Brother

The latest message from Cyril Akunyili, the brother of late Dr Chike Akunyili, released on his Facebook wall:

Pls IPOB may not be involved in the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili, let us wait for the Police investigations



https://m.facebook.com/cyril.akunyili?tsid=0.665965749613127&source=result

Before the new statement, Cyril Akunyili had earlier blamed IPOB for the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili.

Cyril Akunyili had written on Facebook: “IPOB KILLED MY SENIOR BROTHER. WHY?. HUSBAND OF PROF. DORA AKUNYILI IS DEAD. IPOB WHY ON A TUESDAY?”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...