IPOB & Dr Chike’s Death: Cyril Akunyili Makes New Statement On Death Of His Brother

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Cyril Akunyili Releases New Statement On The Death Of His Brother

The latest message from Cyril Akunyili, the brother of late Dr Chike Akunyili, released on his Facebook wall:

Pls IPOB may not be involved in the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili, let us wait for the Police investigations

https://m.facebook.com/cyril.akunyili?tsid=0.665965749613127&source=result

Before the new statement, Cyril Akunyili had earlier blamed IPOB for the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili.

Cyril Akunyili had written on Facebook: “IPOB KILLED MY SENIOR BROTHER. WHY?. HUSBAND OF PROF. DORA AKUNYILI IS DEAD. IPOB WHY ON A TUESDAY?”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: