IPOB/ESN Commander Killed In Imo, 16 IEDs Recovered

The police in Imo state has killed a commander in the IPOB

security outfit, Eastern Security Network, and two others

during a gunbattle in Orlu local government area of Imo

state.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state

police command, CSP Michael Abattam, said the police

received technical intelligence that members of the

proscribed IPOB/ ESN members were sighted in an isolated

uncompleted building situated in a valley in Amaifeke in

Orlu LGA of Imo State, planning to resume terror attacks on

police formations and government installations in the state.

Abattam stated that on September 11, the command’s

tactical teams mobilized and stormed the hideout out of

the group located in an uncompleted building in a valley at

Essential Home popularly known as ” NGBUKA” in Amaifeke

Orlu LGA of Imo State.

”The members of the terror group on sighting the

police operatives in their hideout opened fire on

them . The gallant and battle-ready tactical teams

swiftly returned the fire. In the gun duel, three of

the hoodlums namely Chidera Nnabuhe, the Orlu

Sector Commander of IPOB/ ESN a.k.a “DRAGON”,

a native of Umuala Amaifeke in Orlu LGA and two

others with a.k.a, J.J and Dadawa both natives of

Ohazara in Ebonyi state were neutralised. Emeka

Sunday ‘M’ age 20 years of Anike in Ohazara LGA of

Ebonyi State and Anthony Okeke ‘M’ age 44 years of

Umuala Amaifeke Orlu LGA of Imo were arrested

while others escaped into the bush with bullet

wounds.

On searching the camp and it’s surroundings, a

native goat that have just been slaughtered with the

blood drained into a container and rub on their

bodies to fortify themselves against police bullet

was recovered alongside the following items, two

locally fabricated General Purpose Machine Gun

(GPMG) , Sixteen Improvised Explosives Devices

(I.E.Ds), one English made pump action gun, two

locally made Pistols, thirty – seven rounds of live

cartridges, three Automatic Machine Guns kick

starter , one Bomb detonator, three Automatic Guns

connecting batteries, a big containing Gun Powder,

Charms , two Biafran Flags, three bomb detonator

remote control, six different makes of GSM

handsets, a black travelling bag containing male

clothes suspected to have been robbed or

belonging to a kidnapped victim with GSM NUMBER

08034958267 pasted on it.” a statement from the

spokesperson read

The spokesperson added that the group has been terrorizing

the good people of Orlu. He said an investigation revealed

that all the violent crimes including the high-profile

kidnappings and armed robberies that have been going

within Orlu axis were being masterminded by them.

According to Abattam, most of the members of the group

have been in the wanted list of the Police for months

especially, Chidera Nnabuhe a.k.a ” DRAGON”, the

commander of Orlu Sector of IPOB/ ESN.

The Police said n investigation is ongoing and the suspects

arrested are presently undergoing interrogation and have

made useful statements that will aid the police in arresting

other members of their gang including the ones that

escaped with bullet wounds.



