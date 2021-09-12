IPOB/ESN Commander Killed In Imo, 16 IEDs Recovered

The police in Imo state has killed a commander in the IPOB
security outfit, Eastern Security Network, and two others
during a gunbattle in Orlu local government area of Imo
state.
A statement released by the spokesperson of the state
police command, CSP Michael Abattam, said the police
received technical intelligence that members of the
proscribed IPOB/ ESN members were sighted in an isolated
uncompleted building situated in a valley in Amaifeke in
Orlu LGA of Imo State, planning to resume terror attacks on
police formations and government installations in the state.
Abattam stated that on September 11, the command’s
tactical teams mobilized and stormed the hideout out of
the group located in an uncompleted building in a valley at
Essential Home popularly known as ” NGBUKA” in Amaifeke
Orlu LGA of Imo State.
”The members of the terror group on sighting the
police operatives in their hideout opened fire on
them . The gallant and battle-ready tactical teams
swiftly returned the fire. In the gun duel, three of
the hoodlums namely Chidera Nnabuhe, the Orlu
Sector Commander of IPOB/ ESN a.k.a “DRAGON”,
a native of Umuala Amaifeke in Orlu LGA and two
others with a.k.a, J.J and Dadawa both natives of
Ohazara in Ebonyi state were neutralised. Emeka
Sunday ‘M’ age 20 years of Anike in Ohazara LGA of
Ebonyi State and Anthony Okeke ‘M’ age 44 years of
Umuala Amaifeke Orlu LGA of Imo were arrested
while others escaped into the bush with bullet
wounds.
On searching the camp and it’s surroundings, a
native goat that have just been slaughtered with the
blood drained into a container and rub on their
bodies to fortify themselves against police bullet
was recovered alongside the following items, two
locally fabricated General Purpose Machine Gun
(GPMG) , Sixteen Improvised Explosives Devices
(I.E.Ds), one English made pump action gun, two
locally made Pistols, thirty – seven rounds of live
cartridges, three Automatic Machine Guns kick
starter , one Bomb detonator, three Automatic Guns
connecting batteries, a big containing Gun Powder,
Charms , two Biafran Flags, three bomb detonator
remote control, six different makes of GSM
handsets, a black travelling bag containing male
clothes suspected to have been robbed or
belonging to a kidnapped victim with GSM NUMBER
08034958267 pasted on it.” a statement from the
spokesperson read
The spokesperson added that the group has been terrorizing
the good people of Orlu. He said an investigation revealed
that all the violent crimes including the high-profile
kidnappings and armed robberies that have been going
within Orlu axis were being masterminded by them.
According to Abattam, most of the members of the group
have been in the wanted list of the Police for months
especially, Chidera Nnabuhe a.k.a ” DRAGON”, the
commander of Orlu Sector of IPOB/ ESN.
The Police said n investigation is ongoing and the suspects
arrested are presently undergoing interrogation and have
made useful statements that will aid the police in arresting
other members of their gang including the ones that
escaped with bullet wounds.
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/9/ipobesn-commander-killed-in-imo-16-ieds-recovered-photo.html