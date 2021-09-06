IPOB Sit-At-Home And The Taliban Rule – The Future Of The Igbos? (Opinion)

So i was at somewhere yesterday , and few Top People are discussing the IPOB Sit at Home.

Some are making Good Points , until one man said something that shocked me !!! , Below is what he said !!!

He asked all the people around there !!! , These Guys or Group of men called IPOB or ESN , That Ordered the Sit at Home …. How many of una Don See Them

And Nobody talked !!! – He asked , Where is there Office Located !!! …… “No Response”

Do they have a Medium where you can communicate with them and ask them Questions ? …. “No Response”

How Many IPOB Youths was arrested , and why did they not Put Sit at Home Order for them Until They were Released …. “No Response”

The Man Continued ……..

The ESN or IPOB Started with Burning and Attacking Police Stations – Killing Police Men and Military Men ……. What are there reasons for doing these ? – Remember that when they started this …. The Nigeria Government Never Arrest Nnamdi Kanu …. So why exactly are they doing that !!!

The First Day ….. SIT At Home Order Was Observed – People Who don’t Abide by the Rules where beaten and some of their Shops Destroyed

– So for what intention are they doing that

Across The IGBO States – None of the Government Officials Challenged the Order , Banks were closed , School , Markets , Churches …. Even The Governors Obeyed the rules !!!

Coming to Anambra State -November 6th 2021 is the Forth Coming Election …. If ESN Place an Order of Sit at Home That Day , How many of Anambra People will come out and Vote !!!

Since They Started With Burning Of Police Station , Burning of INEC Offices , Killing Of Police and Military Men …. This is a Clear Evidence That These Group Of People wants to Take Over Power , In a very Deadly way !!!

This man Added That ……

A Time will come when ….. IF You are a Very Rich Man in Igbo Land …. and You don’t Physically Support The IPOB or ESN ….. They will send you a letter …. which they will use the order you to Close down your business ….. and you know you can’t say NO.

What This man is telling the IGBO’s is that they should wake up now …. before this Sit at Home rule …. will turn to what Taliban are Doing to Afghanistan.

