IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Orders Affecting Preparations For Election In Anambra – INEC

Nwachukwu Orji, resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Anambra, says the sit-at-home directive by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is affecting preparations for the governorship election in the state.

Orji stated this on Thursday, after the opening ceremony of the election monitoring and support centre (EMSC) amber zone implementers’ workshop, held in Anambra.

IPOB, which is seeking to secede from Nigeria, had declared a sit-at-home on Mondays, beginning from August 9, as protest against the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group.

The group had later reversed the decision, but several areas in the south-east have remained deserted — despite the suspension.

The Anambra governorship election is scheduled to hold on November 6.

Speaking to journalists after the event, which held in Nibo, Awka south LGA of Anambra, Orji said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will ensure that the challenges are addressed.

“Our preparations are on course, even with all the challenges we are facing, such as the attacks on our state office on May 23rd and the sit-at-home order, which is eating into our preparations,” NAN quoted him to have said.

“But we are doing our best to ensure that we overcome these challenges, and we can only urge the public to be law abiding in order to achieve the desired electoral success in the state.”

The REC said the commission is already recruiting ad hoc staff for the electoral exercise, adding that INEC should be ready for smooth conduct of the election, as long as there are no further interruptions.

He also clarified the issue of supplying non-sensitive materials for the election from INEC’s south-eastern zonal store in Imo.

“The sensitive materials will go to the Central Bank of Nigeria branch in Awka. But we are not talking about sensitive materials here, so there is no need for the alarm being raised,” he said.

“The commission is working according to plans to put all things in place by the end of this month.

“Election process is something that does not have room for mistakes. We make sure that in the process of preparing for election, all that are needed would be on ground.”



https://www.thecable.ng/anambra-rec-ipobs-sit-at-home-order-affecting-preparations-for-governorship-election/amp

