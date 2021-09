I’m asking because lately that is the most common side hustle advice I keep hearing…

Lots of guys I know are doing graphic designing and i feel that is a problem, since everyone is doing graphic designing that means the competition would be very intense…

So i think there must be some marketing and branding skills that must be learnt side by side with graphic designing for it to be lucrative.

