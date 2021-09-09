Is Intercoms Integrated Solution In Port Harcourt Real Or Scam?

Few days ago my sister was sent an invite for interview in Portharcourt, she went did the interview and was asked to pay the sum of 20k which she did.

Later they were asked to pay another 40k so they can join those who would be sent outside the country.

My sister called me, and I told her to wait let me find out about this company.

I checked google but didn’t find anything tangible. Please my sister is just a single mom struggling and I can’t watch her waste 60k just like that please help me out with info if this company is real or fake even though they have physical office this is Nigeria things are hard for someone to go lavish money.

Help

