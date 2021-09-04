Fellow builders and Engineers in the house..
Good Morning Ooo.
…
As we already know, in a situation where there was no foundation chaining-beam constructed before the filling of the foundation, it had always been a common practice to block-off the holes in the block-works (especially when hollow blocks were used in the block-works) while filling the foundation with laterite soil, and also during the casting of the DPC floor. (A labourer is actually being paid to do the blocking of the holes).
..
I am now asking…
Is there anything wrong in filling the holes of the foundation block-works with the laterite soil while the filling of the foundation was going on.??
..
In fact, what exactly is the main reason why the holes in the foundation block-works are being blocked-off during the filling of foundation with Laterite??
..
I really need to know the reason.
I need to learn this.
Is It A Bad Practice To Fill The Holes In Foundation Block-Works With Laterite?
Fellow builders and Engineers in the house..