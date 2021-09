Hi Car gurus,

Please I’d like know if it’s safe to clean a car MAF sensor using tooth brush, cotton buds and methylathed spirit?

Please advise on how best to clean it. I wouldn’t want to make any mistakes.

I’d appreciate any information given.

Thanks.

