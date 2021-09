Please be as candid with me as possible.

Is learning web design a waste of my time.

Twice i’ve embarked on the process of learning it, and twice i’ve been discouraged saying ‘everyone’ knows web design and so the competition has driven the price of the market down.

That i should learn programming instead as it is more challenging.

Pls help me.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...