Is Marriage For Me?

I’ve been thinking lately cos I am the type of person that loves his space.

I don’t like sharing my things; I want my things to be as I kept them.

I am sensitive to words and very temperamental. I am like a volcano waiting to erupt anytime.

I hate being manipulated. I hate the entitlement mentality of some women.

I am an introvert and don’t like crowd. I can stay indoors for a month or more as long as I got food, water, a charged phone with subscription. I go out for work and other essential duties.

They say every man got his type of woman. Do you think there’s a woman that can match my temperaments?

NB: I respond well when a lady is good with sooting words and avoids arguments.

I love intimacy too although I’m not the romantic type but I can be generous if money is there.

I think the temperament is choleric.

