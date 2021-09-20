Is N400,000 A Bad Salary In Today’s Nigeria?

Someone earns about 400k monthly which is suppose to be a very good salary, but his expenses despite frugal is not cutting it.. he has been advised on marriage countless times, but he does not just know how to support such. He tries to make people see reason as to why the “big boy tag” does not fit because he cant see it at all..

– his job prevents me from cooking and he really does not know how to cook either, really really bad at cooking.

– he stays in an apartment of 1m/annum, which is somewhat not luxury I think.

Rent – 84,000 monthly (average 2 bed)

Security – 5,000 monthly

Estate security – 3,000 monthly

Cleaner – 5,000 monthly

Dstv – 9,500 monthly

Auto Fueling – 50,000 monthly

Auto servicing – 7,000 (3mths projection)

Auto miscellenous/charges – 10,000 (tolls,pr)

Generator fuel/service – 30,000 monthly

Laundry – 10,000 monthly

Feeding – 77,500 (2,500/day)

Hangout/chills/network – 30,000 (7,500/week)

Clothing/wears/accessories – 10,000 (monthly)

Electricity bill – 10,000(monthly)

Gifts – 10,000(monthly- No wife/No GF)

Home maintenance/personal care- 10,000 (monthly)

Healthcare miscellenous – 5,000 (monthly)

Internet data – 10,000 (monthly)

Recharge card – 16,000 monthly (500 daily)

Total = N395,200

Savings – 7,800

How in the world would he explain to people that he does not have. He is an introverted character and a very frugal in finances. He didnt not factor in furnishing et all.. he has no school fees and multiple mouths to feed.

