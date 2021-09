the reason for this my question is as a result of a lady that i met she said she wanted to teach or train me how to be speaking in tongue, so i was disturbed on whether speaking in tongues is gift from God or they receive training as claimed by this lady.

So bible scholars, share your opinion on this because she is seriously disturbing me.

