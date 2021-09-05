Is There Anything Like Satanic Music?

Some people believe that some genre of music, for instance, rock music was evil and of the devil, while that of hymns was good and of God.

But that is very wrong, because what makes a particular music, to be of God or of the devil, is not the style or genre of music, but the message it bears, because music is just a medium that can be used to serve different purposes and to propagate all kinds of messages, both good and bad. Hence it can be used to serve the devil or God.

For instance, even the hymn style of music could be used to glorify Satan, if the message it carries were those that glorify him or preach the message of the world which he relishes.

There’s one particular song that comes to mind that sounds like a hymn. It even bears a title that’s not just associated with the church, but with heaven. But that’s all there is to the song that has anything to do with the church or heaven, because it’s a song that preaches and promotes sexual immorality. It appears a satire, which was deliberately constructed to mock and mislead.

But when a Christian hears the hymn style of the music and the chorus of the song which is its most pronounced part, for the first time, they are usually deceived to think it’s a gospel song. But it’s only when they get to hear the full lyrics of the song, including the verses, that they’d suddenly realize that it has nothing to do with God but the devil and the world!

The song’s title is ‘Hallelujah” and I’m going to use some of its lyrics to illustrate my point:

Your faith was strong but you needed proof

You saw her bathing on the roof

Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew her

She tied you to a kitchen chair

She broke your throne, and she cut your hair

And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Ironically, this was the song a devoted and spirit-filled Christian couple who were about to get married, wanted to use as the Bridal marching song, so just imagine that they didn’t know the truth about the lyrics, until the bride started marching down the isle. They would be getting the shock of their lives and I wouldn’t be surprised if the bride stumbles on her way, because the shock would be more than enough to make someone loose her footing. But thankfully they were able to listen to the full lyrics of the song beforehand, hence any embarrassing situation that could have arisen from such as blunder was averted.

So that’s an instance that proves that the style or genre is not what makes a music to be of God or the devil, but the message it bears.

Because just as that hymn style of music was able to carry the message of the world which the devil wants to be preached, a rock style of music which some see as being of the devil, can carry that which preaches the gospel of the Kingdom of God.

Even rap music which some also see as being of the devil, could also be used to preach the gospel and the Word of God. And being a song writer, I realized that perhaps the best way to preach the gospel of the Kingdom through music was by rap music, because rapping is just like talking, so there’s more more room for words, to convey more of the message, in rap music than other styles of music.

Let me use this my Holy Ghost-inspired made-in-Nairaland hit track to illustrate:

jesusjnr2020:

God created Adam and Eve

Not Adam and Steve

So for this reason He’d leave

His parents and cleave

What God has joined together

Let no man put asunder

So any demonic agenda

Let Holy Ghost Fire scatter.

Amen!



So do you think it’s possible for this rap to be satanic?

Obviously not, because it bears the message of the gospel of the kingdom of God, which is that God made them male and female in the beginning, so any idea of joining male and male or female and female is not of God but satanic and should be condemned. Hence, despite being a rap, it was used to preach the Gospel of the kingdom.

That’s another illustration that shows that it’s the message of a song that makes a music to be of the devil or of God. Hence it’s not unusual that some of my best worship songs were rap songs because of the depth and weight of the message they carry. They’ve led me to tears severally.

So it’s my belief that believers should not judge a style of music to be of the devil just because it doesn’t inspire them as some others. I don’t do that even though there were some style of music that doesn’t inspire me as much, because I know that music is just a vehicle, it’s the message it bears that’s the most important thing, so even if it does inspire me, it may inspire others.

In these last days, music is going to be a very pivotal instrument God would use to great effect with regards His final move upon the Earth, hence it’s important that those who were truly of God understand the workings of music and how powerful it is as a tool, and could be used to the glory of God, so they’d not find themselves opposing or working against God’s interest and plans concerning these last days.

God bless.

