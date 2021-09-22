Is Your State Living Up To It’s Slogan?

All the thirty-six states and the FCT have unique slogans. While some are derived from the socio-economic lives of the occupants of the states, others are gotten from some natural resources present in the state.

For instance Enugu state – Coal City State.

Meanwhile, Borno state’s slogan is Home of Peace. This state has witnessed the opposite of it’s slogan and has been hit by terrorism and banditry with thousands dead and millions displaced.

What is the slogan of your state and do you think your state is living up to it’s Slogan?

