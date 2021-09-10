IT Placement: Where Did You Do Yours?

So this is about the time most students in either final or third year are to carry out their IT some call it internship(I think we borrowed that from the whites)

So in short where did you do yours and what was your experience like was it bad. a positive one. or somewhere in between. Did you really learn anything from it at all.

During my time Some people found it hard to find a place that would take them so they just gave up and formulated stuff for their defense(was funny but you wouldn’t blame them most small firms dont have IT programs in place)

Some didn’t get paid after being told they would and ended their own there.

most people were promised jobs. some did hire and retain during my time.

Many many talk. still it was a blast. part of life’s experience. connected with some amazing people.

MY OWN EXPERIENCE

Well I did mine in a small marine firm at port Harcourt they were small but money they were pulling in was no joke. perks were amazing. they paid 40k for 6 months. I saved as much as I could.

Had an amazing boss. guy no get wahala he knew how to impart knowledge. connected with a lot of pretty co workers after IT reunion with them was the bomb. we shared a lot of ideas though.

so what about you.

please share yours

