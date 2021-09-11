Italian Kills Nigerian Wife For Filing For Divorce After Three-Year Marriage

A 31-year-old Nigerian woman, Amenze Rita, has allegedly been shot dead by her husband in Italy.

Amenze was killed in front of her colleagues in the parking lot of Mf Mushroom, a company where she worked on Friday morning, September 10, in Noventa Vicentina.

It was gathered that the suspect, Pierangelo Pellizzar, 61, laid an ambush for the deeased at about 7:30am and shot her four times, killing her instantly.

After killing Amenze, he reportedly escaped from the crime scene aboard a grey Cherokee Jeep which was later found abandoned at his brother’s house.

However, the carabinieri are currently on hunt for the suspect, who is said to armed and dangerous.

Italian media are reporting that Amenze was killed because she filed for a divorce after she returned from Nigeria a week ago.

It was further gathered that late Amenze arrived in Italy in 2017 through Libya and got married to an Italian man in 2018.

https://livetimesng.com/nigerian-woman-shot-dead-by-her-italian-husband-for-filing-for-divorce-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...