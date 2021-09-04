“It’s A Man’s Duty To Clean, Cook And Raise The Kids” – Reno (Pix)

Former presidential aide to Ex President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri as reminded men their work as men, WonderTV Media learnt.

Reno in his recent post advises men to take back their roles which they were commanded by God to play as failure to do so shows a disobedience to the direct command from God.

His post says;

“It was Adam, the man, that God ordered to do the work on Earth – Genesis 2:15.

The woman, Eve, was created by God to help him – Genesis 2:20. God did NOT create Eve to do the work for Adam. Women are created to be HELPERS, not WORK HORSES. Therefore, every work, including cooking, cleaning, dish washing, shopping for groceries and most importantly, child raising, is the man’s work. The woman is to HELP the man, not replace him as the person commanded by God to do the work. It is not manly to leave your wife to do all that work. It is a disobedience to a direct command from God!”,



https://www.instagram.com/p/CTXuwy0jq21/?utm_medium=copy_link

