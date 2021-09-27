I’ve Been Cooked Up In A House For Months, I Never Got Asylum To Canada – Dj Switch

DJ Switch: I Have Been Cooked Up In A House For Months. I Never Got Asylum To Canada

Obianuju Catherine Udeh popularly known as DJ Switch, has refuted claims she got asylum to Canada, IgbereTV reports.

It could be recalled that the entertainer who was signed by Peter Okoye as his personal disc jockey in 2017, made headlines after capturing the shooting which occurred at Lekki Toll Gate in an Instalive video on October 20, 2020.

Shortly after the gunshot incident during the EndSARS protest at the tollgate, it was widely reported that she had fled the country and has taken asylum in Canada. The personal assistant to singer, Peter Okoye, Charles Abi, even granted an interview where he stated that DJ Switch is safe and out of the country.

In a message posted on her Instastories, DJ Switch debunked reports she has been granted asylum in Canada. According to her, she never stepped foot into Canada. According to her, she has been cooked up in a house for months.



