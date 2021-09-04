Iwobi Nominated For Everton Goal Of The Month Award

Super Eagle’s player Alex Iwobi has been nominated for Everton’s Goal of the Month award for August, Newspremises has learnt.

Iwobi’s strike in the Carabao Cup 2-1 away win against Huddersfield Town is nominated among seven others.

The Nigeria international has made four appearances across all competitions for the Toffees this season with a goal to his name.

Other players in contention for the individual prize are; Abdoulaye Dacoure (Southampton), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Southampton), Stanley Mills (Blackburn U23s), Andros Townsend (Huddersfield), Demarai Gray (Leeds United and Brighton) and Charlie Whitaker (Crystal Palace U23s).

The poll closes at 11.59pm on Monday 6 September.

