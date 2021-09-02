Iyanya Appointed As Governor Ayade’s SSA On Tourism And Entertainment (Pics)

By Obio Monday

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has appointed music icon, Iyanya Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism and Entertainment.

The Kukere crooner joins the likes of Nollywood actress, Shan George, Ubi Franklin, BBNaija ex-housemate, Gedoni to be appointed into the governor’s cabinet.

A statement signed by Mr. Christian Ita, Senior Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor, on Wednesday said Mr. Mbuk’s appointment and that of 26 others takes immediate effect.

See list containing all the 27 new appointees

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2021/09/governor-ayade-appoints-musician-iyanya.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...