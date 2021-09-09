Iyanya, Ubi Franklin Reconcile After 5 Years

Former music partners, Ubi Franklin and Iyanya have reconciled after five years.

Iyanya and Ubi Franklin broke up sometime in 2016.

They announced the news of their reconciliation on their verified Instagram page with the same caption.

The duo mentioned that their separation was necessary for them to grow independently for some time.

Part of his post read: “How time indeed flies, it’s been 165.6m seconds , 5 years since the resolution of the contract binding two resilient and hardworking parties that felt the need to give themselves time and grow independently.

“These parties having explored life differently in the same niche, various spheres and found a defining purpose to their missions have collectively decided to come as one body to reckon with.”

Ubi thanked colleagues, friends and well-wishers for their support in making the comeback happen.

“We appreciate the effort of our friends, colleagues and well wishers for believing in our craft.

“We also acknowledged the individual management over the past years and look forward to working as a large family.

“We hope that this re-emergence brings forth more successful years. Iyanya let’s get it! We are outside,” the post read.



