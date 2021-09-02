JAMB 2021: Meet The Top 10 Best Students

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday released the details of the best 10 candidates in its 2021 edition of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The examination body’s registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, gave the details during his presentation at the 2021 admission policy meeting which held virtually and was attended by relevant education stakeholders including heads of tertiary institutions, admission officers and registrars.

According to Mr Oloyede, Monwuba Chibuzor Chibuikem, a male, with registration number, 10054281ID, from Lagos State, and who sat the examination in the state, topped the chart with a score of 358 out of the possible 400 mark.

Master Chibuikem was closely followed by the duo of Qomarudeen Abdulwasiu Alabi and Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa both rank second with their 350 marks.

Master Alabi, an indigene of Osun State, with registration number, 10115691FG, sat the examination in his state of origin.

On his part, Master Oreoluwa, also a male, with registration number, 10109964GI, is an indigene of Ogun State who sat his examination in the state.

The fourth best candidate on the list is Ajayi Eberechukwu Isaiah, a male, with registration number 10067858JC, scored 349. He hails from Lagos and sat the examination in Lagos.

Okarike Favour Kenneth, the first female on the list, with registration number 10088418AH, who hails from Rivers State and sat the examination in the state, scored 348 to take the fifth slot on the chart.

Meanwhile, the trio of Omonona Oluwamayokun Victor with registration number 10008972BG; Owoeye Israel Oluwatimilehin with registration number 10165579GD, and Ehizogie Jeffrey Aidelogie with registration number 10006469FG, all scored 347.

Yakubu Abdulraheem Joshua with registration number 10050994FA, male, from Edo State, sat the examination in the same state and scored 343 to take the 10th slot.

