Janemena Enjoyed Kpokpogri’s Money But He Didn’t See Her Pant – Sister To Tonto Dikeh

Janemena’s Sister Reveals How Janemena Enjoyed Kpokpogri’s Money

Janemena’s sister, Katty has dragged Tonto Dikeh to filth after she called out Janemena, claiming Kpokpogri also has her s*x tapes.

Katty, in her response, dragged Tonto for calling out her sister, as she alleged that her sister only enjoyed Kpokpogri’s money but didn’t sleep with him.

However, Nigerians have dragged Janemena’s sister, as they insist that she only confirmed the gist.

She wrote;

“king Tonto or whichever u call urself. My dear cry for urself not Janemena because prince never ever saw Janemena pant but we chop him money steady so worry for ur n*de not Jane’s my dear. Karma is here to teach u a lesson. King wen no wise.

You sure have some nerves to drag Jane into your frustrated life Sha. U are mad. Get a life Tonto. Ur a disgrace. Ur first ok. We assume is was a mistake now the second una don land for court what will the third one be. Leave Jane alone she is not the cause of your problem you fool”.

See screenshot below.

