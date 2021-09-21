Jide Kosoko, Fred Amata Lead Protest Against Radisson Blu (Video)

Top Nollywood actors including Jide Kosoko, Fred Amata, Yemi Solade were spotted holding a peaceful protest at the Radisson Blu Hotel situated on Isaac John Street, Ikeja, GRA.

Other actors present at the scene include Mahmood Alli-Balogun, Grace Amah, Yinka Akanbi, Sunny Mcdon, and Ejike Asiegbu.

The protest was instigated by the Audio-visual Rights Society (AVRS).

The group accused the hospitality outfit of refusal to pay for use of their intelligent properties in their different branches.

AVRS boss, Alli-Balogun stated that all efforts to meet, discuss and negotiate with the management of the hotel, met the brick walls, hence the protest.

He said Radisson Blu owes the copyright collective society close to N50 million.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/09/21/just-in-jide-kosoko-fred-amata-lead-protest-against-radisson-blu/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5WWZ7bLMU8

