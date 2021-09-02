Jim Run When He Hear Say Uche Dey Around – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has called out his colleague, Jim Iyke, for the umpteenth time over the source of his income, WonderTV Media reports.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor shared a video of himself passionately ranting about how Jim Iyke beat him up at his office.

Maduagwu who then proceeded to present himself to his colleague said he wasn’t hiding. He then questioned how Iyke was able to spend N100m to promote his movie.

The controversial star told Jim Iyke to prepare for the EFCC because they were coming to carry him. He also vowed to beat up the Jim Iyke if they had another round of fight.

He posted the video with a caption which says; “I was at the cinema because dem talk say you go come there today but Jim run when he hear say uche dey around. Person spend 100 million naira for one movie what is the job he dey do”Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZz99JHfwII

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTPPvuvFMsZ/?utm_medium=copy_link

