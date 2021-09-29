Jobs Hardly Set Age Standards These Days

Hello Everyone.

Before now, age used to be one of the requirements that is considered in filling a job position. However, I have noticed that of late, I hardly see age as part of the requirements.

Yes I know it is a good sign. What do you think?

