Joe Igbokwe Calls FFK A “Charlatan And Prostitute”, Criticies APC

An aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has berated the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the reception accorded Femi Fani-Kayode.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, had officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the APC on Thursday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Reacting in a post on his Facebook page, Joe Igbokwe, a former spokesperson of the APC in Lagos, stated that the APC is yet to invite him to meet with Buhari despite all his push for the ruling party.

He slammed the ruling party for giving a political “charlatan and prostitute” like Fani-Kayode a red carpet welcome.

“Despite all my push for APC, Abuja has not given me a phone talk less of inviting me for coffee with the C-in-C. But here is a political charlatan and prostitute being given a red carpet in the seat of power, Abuja,” Joe Igbokwe wrote.

Defending his defection to APC in an interview with Channels TV, Fani-Kayode said his battles against President Buhari in 2015 were only political.

He noted that he never stated that he is an angel or he is a devil, but Nigeria is fighting a war that needs everyone to be united.

The former minister stated that today’s main issues is not about Buhari or about him but about helping poor Nigerians.

“I am not the first to defect from a political. Do all other defectors take back what they say?

“Now is a time to work with Buhari to move the nation forward,” he said.

Fani-Kayode commended Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State for uniting the APC, stating that he would not have joined the ruling party if not for Buni.



https://www.naijanews.com/2021/09/16/fani-kayode-joe-igbokwe-bombs-apc-for-giving-political-prostitute-red-carpet-to-buhari/

