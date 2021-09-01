Joe Igbokwe Storms Anambra For His Mother-In-Law’s Burial (Pictures)

The Senior Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, stormed Nnewi town in Anambra State for his mother-in-law’s burial ceremony.

Igbokwe, who hails from Nnewi, resides in Lagos State. He is also a member of the All Progressives Congress and a strong supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The APC Chieftain is a staunch critic of the Indigenous People of Biafra and other secessionist groups.

A few weeks ago, IPOB reportedly banned Igbokwe from entering Igboland for condemning the activities of the group.

Igbokwe shared some pictures on his Facebook page on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, saying he was in Nnewi for his mother-in-law’s burial between the 25th and 29th of August.

The politician thanked the Governor of Lagos State and his deputy as well as security agencies in Anambra State for the success of the burial ceremony. He also said no one could stop him from entering Igboland because he is a bonafide son of the land.

MY MOTHER IN LAW BURIAL IN NNEWI ANAMBRA STATE: Thank You So Much.

With joy unspeakable, full of glories I want to appreciate all those who in one way or the other helped in no uncertain terms to make my Mother In Law burial from 25th -29th August 2021 a success story. I appreciate Mr Governor of Lagos and Mr Deputy Governor, the Chief of Staff, The Ministry of Environment , All Security Personnels in Anambra State, Ndigbo in APC Lagos, PCC St Barths Anglican Church Aguda Surulere, Members of St Barths Anglican Church, Aguda, BBF St Barths, my brothers and sisters, my friends and well wishers. Words are not enough to express the joy you brought to me and my family by coming to honour us. We appreciate all of you. Thank you so much.



